 Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Report About Sexual Abuse Of 2 Juveniles At Mukherjee Nagar's Child Protection Home
Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Report About Sexual Abuse Of 2 Juveniles At Mukherjee Nagar's Child Protection Home

The report should include the action taken against the officers concerned and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future, NHRC demanded

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two juveniles lodged in the Child Protection Home in Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi were subjected to sexual abuse by fellow inmates. Reportedly, they were threatened by their tormentors for life if they reported the matter to any authority.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. The reported incident apparently indicates that the authorities, who are the lawful guardians of the inmates in their custody, have failed to protect the juveniles. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

article-image

The report should include the action taken against the officers concerned and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

According to the media report, carried on 20th November, 2023, one of the victims, despite the threats informed one of the officers of the Home regarding the alleged crime. During investigation, another juvenile, aged 15 years, lodged in the Shelter Home also came forward and reported that he is being sexually abused inside the Home.

article-image

