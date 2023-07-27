Delhi News: No-Trust Motion Kept Hanging | -

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the central government, setting the stage for a showdown between the Opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other burning issues.

However, the Speaker did not allow a debate on it and said he will inform the members about the date for a discussion after discussing it with leaders of all parties.This is the first such motion against the Modi government, requiring just 50 MPs to support its admission.

First such motion against BJP Government

The rules require an immediate discussion on such a motion as the government cannot push its business once the no-confidence motion is admitted, but the Speaker avoided it by declaring that he will fix the timing of the discussion after consulting leaders of various parties.

The second no-confidence motion by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Nam Nageshwar Rao was not taken up as it became infructuous after admission of the motion by Gogoi.

Even after the no-confidence motion was admitted, the Speaker allowed introduction of five other Bills, four of them concerning Jammu and Kashmir, even while the Opposition continued raising slogans over the Manipur issue.

Opposition members protested against the continuation of regular business, including passage of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill as cleared by the joint parliamentary committee.

Presiding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rajendra Agrawal adjourned the House at 2.35 pm for resumption on Thursday at 11 am instead of allowing a debate on the no-confidence motion, basically brought to force Modi to come to the House and speak on the Manipur issue which he is avoiding by not addressing Parliament on the matter.

The motion requires only the Prime Minister to reply as against the government's strategy so far to let Home Minister Amit Shah reply whenever Manipur comes up for discussion.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge again pressed for the Prime Minister to come to the House and speak on the Manipur issue and later led the entire opposition in staging a walkout, the second since Tuesday.

Bhupinder Yadav criticizes motion

Environment Minister Bhupinder Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Opposition, saying that the Chairman has rejected it and allowed only a short-duration debate as proposed by leader of House Piyush Goyal.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari insisted that the Lok Sabha Speaker start the debate on the no-confidence motion on Thursday and said it should be voted upon at the earliest as a tradition and practice though the Speaker has the discretion to hold the debate within 10 days.

All other business has to be suspended, according to past practice, Tewari said, adding that voting on the no-confidence motion will show who stands where on the question of morality on the Manipur issue.

When told that the Opposition does not have a majority in the Lok Sabha, he said if the motion is passed, the government led by Modi will have to resign forthwith. Every party and MP has to weigh the motion on the question of morality, Tewari said.

