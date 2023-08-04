Delhi News: ₹250 Cr Penalty For Each Data Bill Breach

Data Protection | Wikipedia/ Representative Image

New Delhi: The amended Digital Personal Data Protection Bill introduced in Parliament has a provision of up to ₹250 crore penalty for every data breach, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

“If the board determines on conclusion of an inquiry that breach of the provisions of this Act or the rules made thereunder by a person is significant, it may, after giving the person an opportunity of being heard, impose such monetary penalty specified in the schedule,” reads the bill.

“The misuse and exploitation of data that is happening today — there will be a complete bar on it,” said Chandrasekhar.

Read Also Govt proposes penalty of up to Rs 500 cr for data breach under Data Protection Bill

The Bill is more stringent

The bill, which was introduced on Thursday amid much protest from the Opposition, aims to make entities such as internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about the collection, storage and processing of data of citizens as part of the Right to Privacy. Its provisions also enable the Centre to block access to content in the interest of the people.

“Strict provisions have been included in the law to fix accountability of the government or private companies,” the minister said.

“There are some very strong punitive measures, with ₹250 crore penalty for every breach to the platform from where the breach takes place. So imagine if data 1,000 people are breached, how much does the amount come to,” he said.

The new bill, he said, is meant to “make the data of crores of digital citizens of the country more secure and protect their privacy”.

New Bill will protect rights of citizens

“This new Bill, after it is passed by Parliament, will protect the rights of all citizens, allow innovation economy to expand and permit the government lawful n legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics and earthquakes,” he had tweeted earlier on Thursday.

The opposition has alleged that the bill turns the country into a surveillance state. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the government might get the Digital Data Protection Bill classified as a money bill – a claim the government has refuted.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)