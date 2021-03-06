Delhi: New state education board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The new Delhi Board of School Education will focus on bringing up students who are employable after they graduate, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. He further said the board will have a continuous evaluation process rather than a three-hour exam at the end of the year.

"The new board has three main aims - to raise kids who are patriotic and contribute to the country's development, children who break these walls of caste and religion and treat each other as fellow human beings, and children who can stand on their own feet and won't have to struggle to find a job. We believe that every child has a specialty and it will be the job of this new board to find that out," Kejriwal said.

"The biggest problem of our country is unemployment - despite doing several courses many are not able to get jobs. What is the point of that education? This board will prepare a curriculum that will teach students to stand on their feet so that when they graduate, they won't have to struggle to find a job, their job will be ready with them," he added.

He further added that rather than focussing on rote learning, the new school education board will focus on understanding and will be of an international standard.

"Our present education system focuses on rote learning. This has to change. Our focus will no longer be on rote learning but on understanding. Rather than a three-hour exam at the end of every year, students will be assessed throughout the whole year. This will be an international-level board. International study practices have been researched and these will be brought into our schools," he said.