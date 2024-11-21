Delhi-NCR Smog Spreads To Rajasthan; AQI Hits 'Very Poor' In Tonk, Schools Shut In Khairthal

The smog of Delhi-NCR has reached Rajasthan as well. As many as 14 cities of the state have been recorded with poor air quality while one had very poor AQI on Thursday.
Rajasthan is the neighboring state of Haryana and Punjab and the cities adjoining these states have been recorded with AQI of more than 200. The alarming situation is in the cities of Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Kota and Churu where the AQI was above 250 while the city of Tonk was in red zone with AQI of 333 on Thursday.
The school have been closed in Khairthal district adjoining Haryana and the industrial town of Bhiwadi until November 23.
