Delhi-NCR receives light rains on morning, air quality remains 'poor'

New Delhi: Delhi and adjoining areas received light rains on Wednesday morning. Traffic snarls were witnessed at several junctions and major arteries causing trouble for commuters.

Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received light rains Despite the downpour, the pollution level of the national capital remained in the poor category for the third consecutive day with the air quality index at 242, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)