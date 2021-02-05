Delhi: Myanmar Refugee Communities condemn detention of Aung San Suu Kyi, seek 'immediate release' of top politicos

"We demand the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained political leaders," one of the banners, held by the Myanmar Refugees Communities in New Delhi, read.

Others displayed placards that read "We want justice in Myanmar" and condemning the "dictatorship in Myanmar".

"Shame on you, dictator. We will never forgive you" -- read a placard carrying the photo of Burmese army general Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military coup and is the current military leader of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) had claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.

Notably, India has engaged constructively and acted as an "important bridge" during deliberations over the UN Security Council's statement on the situation in Myanmar, ensuring it strongly underlined the importance of the democratic process and transition while not being "condemnatory" in nature, sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)