Delhi: Minor Boy Crashes Car Into Rickshaw Loaded With Gas Cylinders In Shalimar Bagh; Video Surfaces

Minor Boy Crashes Car Into Rickshaw Loaded With Gas Cylinders In Shalimar Bagh | Twitter

Delhi: A horrific video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that a car rams into a rickshaw full of gas cylinders in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the speeding car which went out of control rammed straight into the hand-pulled rickshaw on the side of the road. The cylinders were tossed in the air after being hit by the car. Luckily, the cylinders did not explode after the huge impact.

The rickshaw puller was also dragged for some distance

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the car comes after taking a steep turn at high speed and it hits the rickshaw which was carrying the gas cylinders. The rickshaw puller was also dragged for some distance after the car hit the rickshaw. The rickshaw then hits another car which was parked on the side of the road.

The car was being driven by a minor boy

There are reports that the car was being driven by a minor boy. There are reports that other people have also suffered injuries in the accident. The injured are admitted in the hospital after the accident.

The people caught the driver and handed him over to the police

Before hitting the rickshaw at Shalimar Bagh, the youth who was driving the car, hit a 6-year-old girl and his mother. In an attempt to escape after hitting the mother-daughter duo, the driver sped the car and rammed into the rickshaw full of cylinders. The people who were present on the spot caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

The mother and the girl were hit by the car

The mother and the girl who were hit by the car were admitted to the nearby hospital. They are receiving treatment at the hospital after the accident. The incident has been reported in the local police station and the police are taking legal action against the accused.