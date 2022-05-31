Delhi minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain |

A court on Tuesday sent Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case.

The central agency had on Monday arrested Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata. Jain allegedly owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan.

However, after becoming Minister in Kejriwal's government, all his shares were transferred to his wife in 2015, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday refuted reports claiming that the agency has filed a closure report against Jain.

The CBI had registered a DA case against Satyendar Jain on August 24, 2017, and filed a charge sheet against him on December 3, 2018, the agency official told ANI.

The CBI was the first to register a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in 2017 after receiving a complaint from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government. Later an FIR was registered based on the findings, and searches and raids were conducted.