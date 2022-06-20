Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain |

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate was admitted to LNJP Hospital on Monday.

According to PTI, Jain's condition is stable now.

On Saturday, A special CBI court dismissed the bail plea of Jain in the money laundering case noting the seriousness of the allegation. The court further said that as the investigation is still on, the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was sent to judicial custody on May 13, 2022, after ED interrogation. His counsels said they will move an application for bail before Delhi High Court.

