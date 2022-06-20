e-Paper Get App

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain |

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate was admitted to LNJP Hospital on Monday.

According to PTI, Jain's condition is stable now.

On Saturday, A special CBI court dismissed the bail plea of Jain in the money laundering case noting the seriousness of the allegation. The court further said that as the investigation is still on, the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was sent to judicial custody on May 13, 2022, after ED interrogation. His counsels said they will move an application for bail before Delhi High Court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaDelhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

Australian deputy PM on 4-day India visit starting today; will meet Rajnath Singh, discussion on...

Australian deputy PM on 4-day India visit starting today; will meet Rajnath Singh, discussion on...