Delhi Metro Vibes In Namma Metro: Netizen Reacts To Viral Video Of Fierce Brawl Between Passengers In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two passengers entered into a heated argument in a crowded Bengaluru Metro train. The scuffle took a violent turn to an extend that the duo started assaulting each other. Several netizens burst out in a hilarious stream of reactions. The video was shared by @ChristinMP_ who said in the post, "A fight broke out between two passengers inside an overcrowded Metro train in Bengaluru. BMRCL is reviewing the video & investigating further details."

Netizens quickly jumped to express their surprise over such an incident taking place in Bengaluru claiming such incidents being more common in Delhi.

Netizens reactions

@BellamSwathi said, "Delhi metro vibes in namma metro the big difference - Co passengers intervening and getting them to calm down i think these laptop bags are the big issue here."

Some also went on to analyse the difference of approach of other passengers to such a fight in Bengaluru as compared to that in Delhi.

@3rdEyeDude said, "While the fight is bad, I appreciate the co-passengers helping to calm them today. Something you don't generally see in every fight. "

@kirankumaar sais, "Thanks to co-passengers for helping to settle disputes. One more announcement should be added: Any fights inside the metro should be handed over to the police . Better sense will prevail."

@qwertyasdfgzxq said, "If it has been Delhi or somewhere passengers would have just stood and watched.. here the audience stopped the fight. That's the difference between Bangalore and other places."

This comes a day after 2-3 people engaged in a fierce fight after an argument at the token counter of Delhi metro station. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the three individuals hitting each other over a dispute at the counter. The incident rang alarm bells raising serious safety concerns at the station and inside the train.