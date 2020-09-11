Delhi Metro resumes services on Magenta, Grey lines

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services on the Magenta and Grey lines on Friday under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

Talking to ANI, Jitendra Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Delhi Metro said ensuring COVID-19 norms is the prime concerns of the department at the moment. "Ensuring social distancing and use of face marks are our main concern. Most people are following the norms themselves and violations are not noticed often," he said.

Passengers at Hauz Khas Metro station said they are happy that now Delhi metro is operational, they are taking all the precautions and their life has become easier. "We were taking shared cabs. Now with metro our lives are a bit easier," said a passenger Aan Singh at Hauz Khas Metro station.

Another passenger Deepak Kumar added that it is good that Metro has resumed the services as busses were not taking more than 20 passengers and people were getting delayed in their commute. "The safety precautions taken by DMRC are also very good," added Kumar.