Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines after 171 days

According to DMRC, the Blue line resumed operations after 171 days which runs from Dwarka Sector-21 to Electronic City (Noida), and Vaishali. The Pink line runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar. The services will be available on both of these Lines from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational.

The re-opening of these two Lines ensures availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations -- Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase - I, Karkardooma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikandarpur.

In addition to these, three more routes -- Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line -- will also resume services on Thursday. Also, the rest of the remaining lines will also be re-opened under Stage-2 and Stage-3 of Graded resumption plan on September 11 and 12, respectively.