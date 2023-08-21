Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Nilothi Village; Visuals Surface |

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nilothi village on Monday morning. 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. No injuries to anyone so far, informed Delhi Fire Service.

According to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg, the blaze was reported at the factory in Nilothi village at 8.52 a.m. "A total 10 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far, no injuries," he added. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

