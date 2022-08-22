Delhi: Manish Sisodia's aide Amit Arora links emerge in excise policy case

Delhi excise policy case: No lookout notice issued against Manish Sisodia by CBI 'as of now', say officials |

In the latest development, Amit Arora's, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited based in Gurugram, name has emerged as a crucial link at the centre of the liquor scam case.

According to TV reports, the probe agency is currently examining the papers of Arora's companies, especially 'expenditures' on flight tickets, hotel bills and others to unravel details of the case.

It has also been alleged that Arora, who has a background in engineering and business studies, was the brain behind drafting the 'faulty' liquor poliy and also the one to kickbacks for all beneficiaries.

Under the CBI scanner are at least two payments worth crores of rupees allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in alleged irregularities.

The FIR alleged Sisodia's "close associates" -- Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey -- were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.

The CBI raids on Friday, that went on for nearly 15 hours, came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.