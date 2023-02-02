Delhi: Man who cheated Leela hotel staff by posing as UAE govt official, granted bail

File Photo

Mahamed Sharif, who posed as a member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates and duped Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi of Rs 23.46 lakhs has been granted bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Man impersonated UAE official

According to the police, the accused checked into the hotel with a fake business card and posed as an important functionary of the Government of the United Arab Emirates (office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan).

"He also gave a resident card of the United Arab Emirates on his arrival on 1st August 2022. After staying for about 3.5 months, the accused fled from the hotel with hotel valuables and submitted a post-dated cheque worth INR 20 Lakhs, but due to insufficient funds the cheque bounced which clearly signified his malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive the hotel authorities," the police said.

