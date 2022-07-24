e-Paper Get App

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox |

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox virus, official sources said on Sunday.

This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

The man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources told PTI.

A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said.

"Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala.

The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-toace, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected in Thailand.

Read Also
What is Monkeypox virus? All you need to know about history, symptoms and prevention
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaDelhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai crime: Body language of a history-sheeter leads to arrest

Mumbai crime: Body language of a history-sheeter leads to arrest

Thane: Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued

Thane: Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued

'Constitutional norms violated': Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha speakers for...

'Constitutional norms violated': Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha speakers for...

Watch video: Villagers and family members celebrate in Panipat as Neeraj Chopra creates history

Watch video: Villagers and family members celebrate in Panipat as Neeraj Chopra creates history

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations