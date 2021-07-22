Delhi man shouts 'tareekh par tareekh' in court over delay in getting justice and breaks furniture, arrested

Delhi's Karkardooma Court witnessed a filmy scene after a litigant shouted Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'Tareekh par Tareekh' and allegedly broke computers, furniture over delay in getting justice.

According to reports, the unusual incident took place in courtroom number 66 in the Karkardooma Court complex on July 17.

Shouting Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh' (dates after dates), the man, Rakesh, alleged that the court was only giving him dates for the hearing.

Rakesh, who is a resident of Shashtri Nagar, was annoyed with his matter pending since 2016.

According to reports, Rakesh broke computers and furniture while shouting the movie dialogue 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh'.

Rakesh, who appeared to be frustrated with the long dates given in his matter, also smashed on the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, the police said.

After the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm the police arrested Rakesh.

The accused Rakesh was arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody.

Delhi Police has booked Rakesh under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh', the dialogue is from the Bollywood movie 'Damini'. The dialogue was delivered by Sunny Deol, playing the character of an alcoholic advocate, who re-opened a case in the movie and fought for justice.

(With inputs from ANI)