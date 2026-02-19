 Delhi Man Shot Dead While Saving Son From Assault In Nand Nagri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Man Shot Dead While Saving Son From Assault In Nand Nagri

Delhi Man Shot Dead While Saving Son From Assault In Nand Nagri

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi’s Nand Nagri after he rushed to save his 15-year-old son from a group assault. One attacker allegedly fired in the air before shooting him at close range. The accused fled the scene. Police have identified suspects and launched a manhunt.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri after he rushed to rescue his teenage son from an assault on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Mohammad Umaruddin, had received a call from his 15-year-old son, Tehzeem, who said he and his friends were being beaten up near a school in the A-2 Block area. Umaruddin, accompanied by his wife Rabia, reached the spot to intervene.

According to police, one of the assailants pulled out a pistol upon seeing the parents arrive. The accused allegedly fired three to four rounds in the air before shooting Umaruddin at close range in the chest. The attackers fled immediately after the incident.

Umaruddin was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police, along with crime and forensic teams, examined the scene and collected evidence. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
MCC Introduces Priority System for NRI Candidates in NEET PG Counselling 2025; Check Official Notification Here
MCC Introduces Priority System for NRI Candidates in NEET PG Counselling 2025; Check Official Notification Here
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Yogi, Deputy CMs In Lucknow, Courtesy Call Or Political Signalling
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Yogi, Deputy CMs In Lucknow, Courtesy Call Or Political Signalling
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Plans 8,300 New Buses To End ₹1–1.5 Crore Daily Loss, Aims For Financial Stability By Year-End
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Plans 8,300 New Buses To End ₹1–1.5 Crore Daily Loss, Aims For Financial Stability By Year-End
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Cricketer Surprises Fans With Sangeet Night Pictures With Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Cricketer Surprises Fans With Sangeet Night Pictures With Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine
Read Also
MP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police said the suspects have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend them. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scanned.

Tehzeem, a Class 10 student whose exams are currently underway, had been returning from tuition when the altercation began. Police are questioning him and other boys present at the scene to ascertain the sequence of events.

Follow us on