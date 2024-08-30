Delhi: Man Returning After Visiting Ailing Mother Robbed By Armed Men In Usmanpur; Says 'Police Asking Me To Not Mention Pistol In Complaint' (VIDEO)

A group of armed robbers was caught on CCTV looting three men of the same family in Delhi’s Usmanpur area on August 27.

In the video, the notorious youths armed with pistols can be seen stopping the victims and forcing them to hand over their belongings at gunpoint.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the incident took place on August 27 when three men of the same family, identified as Gaurav Shukla, his younger brother Sourabh Shukla and their uncle Neeraj Shukla were going to their home in Gautam Vihar at around 3 pm after visiting their ailing mother.

Three youths carrying pistols came on their scooter and stopped in front of the trio. The gun-welding men asked the victims to hand over all their belongings. As per Gaurav’s video statement posted on X, the robbers took away three mobile phones, one laptop and their identity cards.

Soon after the incident, the trio rushed home, 100 meters away and called the police to register a case. As per Gaurav, the police came to the spot and took him to Usmanpur to register the case.

However, to Gaurav’s disbelief, the cop registering the case asked him not to mention that the robbers were carrying guns. He allegedly said that this would tarnish the image of SHO and also that he would have to come again and again to identify the men.

Taking the matter to X, Gaurav, in a video narrated the whole incident and the police’s action.

"I was returning from my native place in Hardoi to Delhi to see my mom who had undergone an operation. At around 3 pm on August 27, three armed youths came on their scooters and stopped in front of us. I was walking with my uncle and younger brother towards home which was just 100 meters away. They pointed pistols at us and asked us to hand over all their belonging to them. After giving our belongings to them, I came home and called the police. They came and took me to the police station in Usmanpur to register a case. I told them that the robbers took our mobile phones, a laptop and our identity cards at gunpoint. To this, the policeman asked me to not mention that the accused were carrying guns as it would be insulting for the SHO. He also told me that if you mentioned pistols, you would only have to come again and again to identify the men. I told them why there was a need for me to come again and again. There were many CCTVs installed in the area. In repose, the cop told me, "Now, you will teach me what to do."

Currently, police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify the men seen in the video.