Delhi: Man posing as a cop robs two of Rs 1 crore

On Sunday, two men were robbed by a man of around Rs 1 crore, who allegedly impersonated a police officer, in Chandni Chowk.

According to Indian Express, the men work for a jeweller in Naya Bazaar in the area. The cops have said that the jeweller had sent the men to get money from a client. The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday when the duo were on their way back in an auto-rickshaw when the accused allegedly robbed them.

“I left in an auto-rickshaw with another employee, Rakesh. We went to Mandi House and received three bags from a client. Each bag had more than Rs 40 lakh cash in it. We took an auto to go back but were stopped by a man inside a Swift near Rajghat. He was wearing a police uniform and asked us about the bags. Rakesh got scared and ran away with one of the bags. The man told me to sit inside his car. He drove the car and snatched my phone. He told me to get down from the car after 10 minutes… He took the bags and sped away (sic),” One who is complainant in the case told the Indian Express.