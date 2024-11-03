Delhi Man Drags 2 Traffic On SUV Bonnet In Vasant Kunj; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Another instance of the diminishing fear of the law among Delhi residents has come to light. A video has surfaced on social media, showing two traffic cops clinging to the bonnet of an SUV in an attempt to stop it, but the driver continues driving forward without any concern.

In the video, one of the police officers is seen falling off, yet the driver does not stop and speeds away with the vehicle.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

दिल्ली की कानून व्यवस्था का ये Video देखिए –



कार ड्राइवर ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस के 2 जवानों को बोनट पर लटका लिया और कार दौड़ा दी। एक जवान सड़क पर गिर गया। फिर दूसरे को साइड मारकर आरोपी भाग निकला। Video वसंत कुंज इलाके में रेड लाइट की है। pic.twitter.com/S3uNSwhaRW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 3, 2024

The video of this incident is going viral on social media, with users reacting to it and raising questions about the state of law and order in Delhi. They are also demanding strict action against the driver.

Some users have advised the traffic police officers not to risk their lives merely to issue a ticket.

It is still unclear which traffic rule the driver violated, prompting the officers to cling to the car's bonnet.

As per available information, the police have filed a case regarding this incident and are actively searching for the accused.