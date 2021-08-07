Delhi malls, markets unlocked till 10 pm

New Delhi

Malls and markets in the national capital have been permitted to open till 10 pm, announced the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday.

It is, however, with a rider, putting the onus on the traders in malls and markets to ensure there is no crowding and all protocols like distancing and face masks are followed. At least four major markets were shut down for a day or two for violation of protocols.

The government's decision came after traders and businessmen pleaded to consider opening the markets ahead of the festival season.

The markets were hitherto required to be shut down by 8 pm while Metro trains and city buses were allowed up to 10 pm.

An official said the government is also considering reducing or removing restrictions on the weekly markets where the traders put their wares by the roadside and which are mostly frequented by the lower strata of society. All weekly markets were shut down in the wake of the second wave and at present, one weekly market is allowed to be open for a day in a week in each zone.

On Friday, BJP leaders staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence, demanding permission for complete reopening of all weekly markets. Police, however, used force to disperse the BJP workers since the gathering amounted to violation of Covid protocols.