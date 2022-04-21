e-Paper Get App
The national capital had reported 1,009 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Delhi logs 965 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death due to infection in day; positivity rate at 4.71 percent | Photo: Representative Image
As per the recent Health Bulletin, Delhi reported 965 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1 death due to infection in a day.

While the positivity rate stands at 4.71 percent.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:46 PM IST