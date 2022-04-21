Delhi logs 965 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death due to infection in day; positivity rate at 4.71 percent

As per the recent Health Bulletin, Delhi reported 965 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1 death due to infection in a day.

While the positivity rate stands at 4.71 percent.

Active cases 2,970

Active cases 2,970

Positivity rate 4.71%

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:46 PM IST