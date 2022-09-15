Delhi liquor scam: Sisodia challenges CBI to arrest him within 4 days or accept BJP's new sting op was fake | Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Responding to the BJP's fresh sting operation in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia challenged the CBI to arrest him.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Sisodia said that the CBI should either take him into custody till Monday, September 19, or admit that the sting operation is fake.

He said, "The CBI did not find anything. The ED conducted its probe, but it did not find anything. Now, they have come up with a sting. I want to urge the BJP to hand over the sting to the CBI today and now itself. The CBI should investigate this sting and arrest me within four days. The BJP has done the sting and the CBI is the external branch of the BJP."

The AAP leader continued, "Otherwise, you know that this is yet another conspiracy hatched in the BJP's office and by the Prime Minister. Nowadays, conspiracies are being hatched there all day to topple state governments and to carry out CBI and ED raids and stings."

Sisodia said that the CBI should arrest me till Monday, otherwise accept that the sting is fake and it's a big conspiracy of the PMO. "Once it's proven the video is fake, the PM should apologise for conducting a fake sting and the fact that the CBI couldn't authenticate it."