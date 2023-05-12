Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case | PTI

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended till June 2 in the excise policy scam case. Sisodia was presented before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, May 12.

Reportedly, his remand was extended pending consideration of charge sheet before the court.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case. Consideration of the charge sheet pending before the court. https://t.co/CafCuSCAd7 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Manish Sisodia's custody in ED case-- the probe agency is investigating money laundering part of the scam--was on Monday extended till May 23. ED arrested him on March 9 following his hours-long grilling in Tihar jail.

CBI arrests Sisodia

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 and it also named the Aam Aadmi Party in its supplementary chargesheet. His custody was previously extended till May 12 which ended today.

Previously, Special CBI court denied him bail and Judge MK Nagpal said that prima facie, the evidence 'speaks volumes' of his involvement in the offence.

The CBI named in its supplementary chargesheet and invoked Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency said the probe is kept open to look into larger conspiracy and role of other accused in the case.

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.