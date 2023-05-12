 Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Reportedly, his remand was extended pending consideration of charge sheet before the court.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case | PTI

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended till June 2 in the excise policy scam case. Sisodia was presented before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, May 12.

Reportedly, his remand was extended pending consideration of charge sheet before the court.

Manish Sisodia's custody in ED case-- the probe agency is investigating money laundering part of the scam--was on Monday extended till May 23. ED arrested him on March 9 following his hours-long grilling in Tihar jail.

CBI arrests Sisodia

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 and it also named the Aam Aadmi Party in its supplementary chargesheet. His custody was previously extended till May 12 which ended today.

Previously, Special CBI court denied him bail and Judge MK Nagpal said that prima facie, the evidence 'speaks volumes' of his involvement in the offence.

The CBI named in its supplementary chargesheet and invoked Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency said the probe is kept open to look into larger conspiracy and role of other accused in the case.

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EC raps Congress over allegations of EVM tampering in Karnataka polls: 'Voting machines never sent...

EC raps Congress over allegations of EVM tampering in Karnataka polls: 'Voting machines never sent...

6-year-old Arishka Laddha from Pune becomes the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest Base Camp

6-year-old Arishka Laddha from Pune becomes the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest Base Camp

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel kicked bowl of milk kept for strays, allege animal activists sharing...

Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel kicked bowl of milk kept for strays, allege animal activists sharing...

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 out at cbseresults.nic.in; Pass % dips at 87.33%, girls outshine boys,...

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 out at cbseresults.nic.in; Pass % dips at 87.33%, girls outshine boys,...