Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Kejriwal's Bail Plea On September 13

(File photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |

The Supreme Court of India is going to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on Friday (September 13). Kejriwal has petitioned the top court for bail challenging his arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor policy case.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant will decide on Kejriwal's bail plea. The Supreme Court has uploaded the cause list of September 13 on its website.

CBI formally arrested Kejriwal on June 26, 2024 over the alleged liquor policy scam. At that time, Kejriwal was in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for alleged money laundering arising out of the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal on July 12 in the money laundering case. However, Kejriwal remained in custody because of the arrest by the CBI.

Before the Supreme Court, Kejriwal has challenged Delhi High Court's August 5 decision which upheld his arrest by the CBI. The court refused to entertain his plea saying Kejriwal should have gone to trial court first.

Kejriwal has not yet resigned from the post of Delhi chief minister. His long custody has led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to allege a conspiracy to keep him out of CM's office and to even kill him.

AAP alleges Conspiracy To Impose President's Rule

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi warned earlier this week that if AAP government topples, Delhiites will give a befitting reply to the BJP by giving them zero seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

"They also tried Operation Lotus in Delhi to topple the government by poaching the AAP MLAs, but they failed. Now, they are conspiring to impose the President's rule through the back door to topple the popular government of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi," Atishi alleged. She was quoted by Press Trust of India.