Delhi likely to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today, over 13,000 hospital beds vacant: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases today.

"Delhi reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases yesterday. Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases. 75% of the COVID-19 patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. More than 13000 beds (88%) are available," Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On whether Delhi started witnessing flattening of cases, Jain said, "The hospital admissions in the city have become stagnant, which is a good sign. The positivity rate keeps on changing, but the main factor is hospital admissions."

He further said, "Over 75 per cent of patients who died due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90 per cent of deaths are those who have co-morbid conditions. Even seven teenagers who died of COVID-19 were suffering from severe chronic disease."

Jain also added that the Delhi government does not intend to impose any new restrictions or curbs ahead of the weekend curfew.

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data. According to the data, Thursday's positivity rate is the highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:54 AM IST