Delhi LG stops land acquisition process in illegal colonies

New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the withdrawal of the land acquisition proceedings within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorized colonies here, Raj Niwas said on Saturday.

“It is a major step for conferring/recognizing ownership rights to the residents of the unauthorized colonies for smooth implementation of the PM-Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna,” Baijal said in a statement.

The statement said Baijal has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings (de-notify the land) in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorized colonies, excluding 69 affluent colonies.

“Detailed orders outlining the procedure for the same have been issued last evening by the Land Building Department with the approval of the Lt. Governor,” it added.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had formed a committee, headed by the Lieutenant Governor, to recommend the process for conferment or recognition of rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage of property and thereby creating the opportunity for redevelopment of such areas in a planned manner.

Based on the report of the committee, regulations for conferring or recognising ownership or mortgage or transfer rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies were notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on October 29.