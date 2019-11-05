Delhi: Landlord and family arrested for murder of 27-year-old law student, their earlier tenant

Delhi: A landlord, his wife and daughter were arrested while returning from Ghaziabad for the murder of Pankaj, a law student who used to be their tenant.

The arrest happened two weeks after Pankaj’s body was found buried in the basement of the family’s house in Ghaziabad. According to the police, the accused family, the landlord Munna, his wife Sulekha and their 19-year-old daughter, had assumed that they were successful in running from the police. However, the family was arrested at Sahibabad railway station.

Pankaj had gone missing after Dussehra. A missing complaint was filed, and after a week his body was recovered from the basement of the landlord’s house, buried in a freshly plastered six-foot-deep pit. The police speculated that the murder was motivated by the relationship between Pankaj and the landlord’s daughter.

“After Pankaj’s body was found, several teams were making efforts to trace Munna’s family as they had left immediately after a missing persons complaint was filed. Munna travelled to Bihar and Jharkhand as he waited for things to cool down. When caught, he confessed that the relationship between Pankaj and his daughter led him to hatch the conspiracy,” said Manish Mishra, SP City Ghaziabad.

Pankaj, a law student from IME Ghaziabad, was Munna’s tenant for a brief period in September before he shifted to another house in the same colony.