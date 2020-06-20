India

Delhi L-G withdraws 5-Day institutional quarantine order

The Lieutenant Governor had on Friday ordered five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for every Covid-19 patient under home isolation.

AIIMS Senior Resident Doctor Meet Minare (33) plays with his 10-month-old child as his wife Dr. Ranjuna (R), mother Anita (2R) and father Ramesh look on, at their Anand Vihar residence in New Delhi, Thursday, June 18, 2020. All five members of the family came out COVID-19 positive and have since been on a recovery path. Being an anaesthetist, Minare has to attend to patients, without a PPE suit, who are in intense pain and often without the knowledge whether they are COVID-19 negative or not. His wife, who is a gynecologist, goes through the same concerns as she cannot deny treatment to any patient, even if they are positive.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday rolled back the order on five-day institutional quarantine in the national capital.

A day later, he withdrew the order and said, "Regarding institutional isolation, only those Covid positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation."

The development came after Delhi government opposed the order, asserting that institutional quarantine will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of the infection.

At the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Friday, the city government also raked up the issue of shortage of healthcare staff at the quarantine centers to oppose the L-G's order.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a single day spike of over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. Delhi has 53,116 total confirmed cases, out of which 2,035 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

