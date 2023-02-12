Delhi L-G reconvenes MCD House, mayoral polls to be conducted on Feb 16 |

New Delhi: Thursday will see a meeting of Delhi's civic body when the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the standing committee will be chosen following three unsuccessful meetings of the MCD House to hold the mayoral elections.

The L-G office announced on Sunday that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to hold elections on February 16.

Three meetings adjourned due to ruckus between councillors

The national capital is yet to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after three previous meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the exercise following a ruckus between the BJP and AAP councillors.

The last meeting of the MCD councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of aldermen voting rights. The MCD Presiding Officer had said that the polls to elect mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously. She also said that as per the DMC Act, aldermen are eligible to vote in the mayor, deputy mayor polls.

However, the AAP councillors protested vehemently against the aldermen being allowed to vote. AAP's Councillor and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel had said, "The Supreme Court order clearly says that aldermen can only vote in ward committee polls but cannot vote in the mayor polls. This is completely illegal."

Read Also Why allowing nominated members to vote in Delhi Mayor polls? SC asks LG Saxena

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)