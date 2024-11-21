 Delhi: K Sanjay Murthy Takes Oath As Comptroller & Auditor General Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi: K Sanjay Murthy Takes Oath As Comptroller & Auditor General Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Murthy, known for his expertise and distinguished service, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, taking on the constitutional responsibility of auditing government accounts and ensuring financial discipline across public institutions.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
K. Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India at a ceremony held in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan today | X @PIB India

New Delhi: In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to K Sanjay Murthy as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The event marked a pivotal moment for the nation's governance and financial accountability framework.

During the oath-taking, Murthy pledged unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of India and affirmed his commitment to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

About The Solemn Vow

In his solemn vow, he said, "I am Kundu Sanjay Murthy, who has been appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, who has been appointed as the Comptroller and Examiner General of India, I take an oath to God. I swear by God to the Constitution of India established by law and to the Constitution of India established by law. I will have true faith and loyalty. I will have true faith and loyalty."

He added, "I will keep the sovereignty and integrity of India unbroken. I will maintain the sovereignty and integrity of India in such a gentle manner and with reverence and with all my sacrifice, knowledge, and wisdom. And I respect my plants in all respects and with all my ability, knowledge, and wisdom. I will perform the duties of my position without fear, prejudice, affection, or country. I will follow without fear, prejudice, affection, or malice, and I will maintain the limits of the Constitution and the laws."

About K Sanjay Murthy

Murthy, known for his expertise and distinguished service, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, taking on the constitutional responsibility of auditing government accounts and ensuring financial discipline across public institutions.

As CAG, Murthy will play a critical role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to fiscal policies in India's governance structure.

His appointment comes at a time when the nation is focusing on financial reforms and enhanced public sector efficiency.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, dignitaries, and members of the judiciary, reflecting the importance of this constitutional office in India's democratic framework.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

