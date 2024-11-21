Delhi: K Sanjay Murthy Takes Oath As Comptroller & Auditor General Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan

K. Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India at a ceremony held in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan today | X @PIB India

New Delhi: In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to K Sanjay Murthy as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The event marked a pivotal moment for the nation's governance and financial accountability framework.

K. Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India at a ceremony held in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 21, 2024)



He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President.



During the oath-taking, Murthy pledged unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of India and affirmed his commitment to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

About The Solemn Vow

In his solemn vow, he pledged to uphold the Constitution of India and maintain the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

He affirmed that he would perform the duties of his position without fear, prejudice, affection, or malice, and maintain the limits of the Constitution and the laws.

About K Sanjay Murthy

Murthy, known for his expertise and distinguished service, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, taking on the constitutional responsibility of auditing government accounts and ensuring financial discipline across public institutions.

As CAG, Murthy will play a critical role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to fiscal policies in India's governance structure.

His appointment comes at a time when the nation is focusing on financial reforms and enhanced public sector efficiency.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, dignitaries, and members of the judiciary, reflecting the importance of this constitutional office in India's democratic framework.

