Delhi is conducting three times more COVID-19 tests compared to rest of India: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the national capital is conducting three times more COVID-19 tests as compared to the rest of India. Jain also claimed that they have the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination is out.

"In Delhi, three times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out," Jain told news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Delhi's immunisation officer Suresh Seth had echoed Jain’s claims, saying that the national capital is all geared up for the COVID-19 vaccination programme and the city's entire population can be covered in a month if hospital staff and nurses are involved.

"We have 600 cold storage points and around 1,800 outreach sites for the universal immunization programme for children. We have sufficient equipment for vaccines that can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and those that need minus 15 to minus 25 degrees Celsius. The central government is further strengthening the infrastructure and providing more equipment," Seth told news agency PTI. "If we involve hospital staff and nurses etc., we can easily vaccinate the entire population in a month," he added.

Meanwhile, Jain on Friday further added that there has been a decline in the positive ratio in Delhi after November 7. "The new cases have not crossed the 7,000-mark for one week, it is also a positive indication," he added.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 5,475 new COVID-19 cases, while 91 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,811.

