Delhi: Irritated By Questions, AAP MLA Snatches Reporter's Mic, Threatens Camera Person To Stop Recording Video; WATCH

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi’s Seelampur constituency, Abdul Rehman, once again found himself embroiled in a controversy after he snatched a reporter’s mic and threatened his camera person on Tuesday.

In the purported video of the incident, the reporter can be heard saying, 'Give me the answer; you seem angry,' while the AAP MLA asks him to stop the interview and listen to what he has to say first. Irritated with the reporter's relentless questioning, Rehman snatched his mic, stood up from his seat, and confronted the camera person to stop the video recording. In the background, the reporter can be heard telling the MLA that he is being rude to them.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, people started reacting to it with some saying that Rehman is corrupt while others said that he is being arrogant. People have even tagged AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ask Rehman why he behaved so and take action against him. Since first posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) the video has gained over 4,500 views, 153 retweets and over 200 likes.

This is not the first time that Rehman has found himself amid controversy as, earlier, in April 2023, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi found Rehman and his wife Asma guilty in a criminal case for assaulting the principal of a school, Razia Begum, in 2009. The allegations were that both the accused physically attacked Razia and threatened her, used abusive language and obstructed her from performing her duties. The court stated in its verdict that both individuals had assaulted the government school principal with a common intention, not only hindering her official duties but also causing her harm.

