Delhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, 7 detained

Delhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, seven detained

The bouncers of a club in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 neighbourhood have allegedly mistreated a woman and damaged her clothing during conflicts over admittance into the club.

The incident allegedly occurred at Da Code club on September 18 at around 2:14 am, when police received a call from the victim.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman's clothing to be tattered and disorganised. When questioned, the woman claimed that two bouncers and the club manager had damaged her clothing.

She also claimed that they had mistreated her, hit her, and made touched her inappropriately. After determining the accused's identity, the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, said police.

The complainant was questioned about the incident and stated that she and her friends had gone to the club with her for a party where they argued about entry into the club and the bouncers became hostile and beat them.

A case was filed under the appropriate laws, and an investigation was started. The club's and other nearby showrooms' CCTV footage was examined during the course of the case's investigation. According to police, the woman's statement was taken down in front of the magistrate at Saket court.

"On September 24, in the same private club in South Extension, there was a separate incident involving fights between bouncers because of loud music; seven people were held when club bouncers prevented police from entering the club," said the Police