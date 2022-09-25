e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, 7 detained

Delhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, 7 detained

The incident allegedly occurred at Da Code club on September 18 at around 2:14 am, when police received a call from the victim.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, seven detained |

The bouncers of a club in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 neighbourhood have allegedly mistreated a woman and damaged her clothing during conflicts over admittance into the club.

The incident allegedly occurred at Da Code club on September 18 at around 2:14 am, when police received a call from the victim.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman's clothing to be tattered and disorganised. When questioned, the woman claimed that two bouncers and the club manager had damaged her clothing.

She also claimed that they had mistreated her, hit her, and made touched her inappropriately. After determining the accused's identity, the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, said police.

The complainant was questioned about the incident and stated that she and her friends had gone to the club with her for a party where they argued about entry into the club and the bouncers became hostile and beat them.

A case was filed under the appropriate laws, and an investigation was started. The club's and other nearby showrooms' CCTV footage was examined during the course of the case's investigation. According to police, the woman's statement was taken down in front of the magistrate at Saket court.

"On September 24, in the same private club in South Extension, there was a separate incident involving fights between bouncers because of loud music; seven people were held when club bouncers prevented police from entering the club," said the Police

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family won't perform last rites till post-mortem report is received

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family won't perform last rites till post-mortem report is received

Punjab: Governor assents to September 27 assembly session as row between BJP and AAP continues

Punjab: Governor assents to September 27 assembly session as row between BJP and AAP continues

'No justification': EAM Jaishankar slams China, Pakistan for defending terrorists at UN

'No justification': EAM Jaishankar slams China, Pakistan for defending terrorists at UN

Delhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, 7 detained

Delhi: In 2 sperate incidents at same pub bouncers assault customers including woman, 7 detained

Ankita Bhandari died due to drowning, received blunt force trauma: Autopsy report

Ankita Bhandari died due to drowning, received blunt force trauma: Autopsy report