Delhi: Everything about the suspect who disguised as lawyer & shot at woman in Saket court

Delhi: People at Saket court, on Friday, were jolted after shots were abruptly fired inside the premises injuring a woman. The injured woman as been taken to AIIMS and is under treatment.

A video of the woman being taken out to the hospital is going viral on social media. The woman can be seen holding her stomach, which appears to be a gunshot wound.

Husband shot wife over monetary dispute

According to the reports, her husband shot at the woman over a monetary dispute. The reports also claim that the shooter is a suspended lawyer.

Another TV report stated that the accused is a history-sheeter.

The husband opened fire on his wife who had come to the court to give her statement for an on-going case between them. He shot her near lawyer's block, read a report.

Delhi CM reacts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemning the incident launched an attack over the law and order situation in the national capital.

“The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they cannot manage, then resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to god," he tweeted.