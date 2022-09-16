e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: House collapses in Johripur Extension, 7 rescued, 2 still feared trapped

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: House collapses in Johripur Extension, 7 rescued, 2 still feared trapped | File

At least two people are trapped after a building collapsed in Johripur Extension in Delhi's Northeast District around noon on Friday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Reportedly, the building collapsed inwards while the walls remained intact. Its first floor collapsed while labourers were working on the terrace.

According to ANI, DFS chief Atul Garg said that seven people have been rescued so far and are taken to a nearby hospital. Two more are suspected to be trapped inside and a rescue operation is currently underway.

The DFS received a call around 12 pm regarding the incident, and four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)

