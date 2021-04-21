Delhi: Hours after Dy CM Manish Sisodia's request, Centre increases oxygen quota

This comes hours after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested Centre to increase the quota of oxygen supply to Delhi as nearly 18,000 patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the city.

Sisodia said the Centre decides the quota of oxygen for states and the AAP govt had been demanding that the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen from 378 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes. The central government is yet to take a step in this direction, he had said.

"We again demand that the Centre increase our oxygen quota to 700 MT in view of the increased consumption. Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals," Sisodia said at a press conference.

Sisodia had added that transportation of oxygen is also an issue in Delhi. "I have received a report that a local administration officer in Faridabad, Haryana stopped a truck transporting oxygen, which delayed the supply," he added. "Yesterday also, we faced a similar transportation issue, we had to call a senior Cabinet minister, only after he helped that oxygen transport to Delhi was started," he further stated.