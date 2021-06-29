Delhi hospital identifies 5 patients with Cytomegalovirus in 2nd wave

New Delhi

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has diagnosed five cases of Cytomegalovirus. The hospital said that some patients came in complaining of rectal bleeding, which upon diagnosis was linked to Cytomegalovirus. All these patients experienced this condition after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a report prepared by a group of senior doctors in Sir Ganga Ram hospital, these cases were detected during second wave of Covid-19 in April-May. The patients were otherwise Covid immunocompetent and experienced rectal bleeding and pain in abdomen after about 20 to 30 days of testing positive for Covid.

Doctors said two patients had massive bleeding and one required emergency lifesaving surgery to remove right side of the colon. One of them succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease.

"Other three patients were successfully treated with antiviral therapy with ganciclovir," said Dr Anil Arora, chairman of the Institute of Liver Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In such cases, a high index of suspicion and timely diagnosis and effective antiviral therapy can save many precious lives, said another senior doctor Praveen Sharma.