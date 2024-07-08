Delhi Horror: Tanker Driver Crushes Youth To Death After Dispute Over Splashed Water In Sangam Vihar; CCTV Video Surfaces

Tanker Driver Crushes Youth To Death After Dispute Over Splashed Water In Sangam Vihar | X

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, a dispute over splashed water led to the tragic death of a young man on Monday. The incident, which occurred due to accumulated rainwater being splashed by a passing water tanker, has now come to light with the release of CCTV footage. A water tanker driver crushed the youth to death after a scuffle broke out and the driver killed the youth while trying to save his life from the youths attacking him with stones.

The unfortunate event began when an auto-rickshaw broke down in the Sangam Vihar area, prompting a group of young men to gather and attempt repairs. As they were working, a water tanker drove past, causing water to splash onto the group due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogged streets. This seemingly minor incident quickly escalated into violence after which the youths attacked the driver who was driving the water tanker.

The aggrieved youths, identified as Arif Khan, Shakeel, Durga, and others, approached the tanker in anger. They began pelting stones at the driver and vandalising the vehicle. The situation became increasingly volatile as the youths' aggression intensified. In a desperate attempt to escape the attack and save his life, the tanker driver accelerated, but in the chaos, the vehicle ran over one of the attackers, resulting in a fatal injury.

The video of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media and is widely being shared online. The victim's death has sparked outrage and drawn significant attention to the incident. The CCTV footage reveals the sequence of events, showing the stone-pelting attack and the subsequent tragic accident.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and started an investigation in connection with the matter. They are investigating the video after registering a complaint in connection with the matter.

The police has taken the dead body of the victim into their custody and have sent it for post-mortem. The investigation is underway and further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected.