Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking arrest of suspect involved in Northeast Delhi on Feb 26

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A petition seeking constitution of SIT consisting officers from outside Delhi and direction to the Centre to request Army to maintain law and order was filed in the Delhi High Court.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani for an urgent hearing today itself.

However, the court said it would be heard on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as Shahrukh who opened fire at the protesters that led to panic among the protesters.

The petition filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander sought setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

Advocate Neha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action should be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various areas of north east Delhi.

It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious".

Seven people were killed in violent clashes between the supporters and opponents of the amenended Citizenship law.

Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi with mobs pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals on Tuesday.

All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

(With inputs from Agencies)