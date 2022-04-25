Delhi High Court seeks sealed cover report on investigation into attack at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The Delhi High Court has sought a status report, in a sealed cover, on the investigation being carried out into the incident of attack and vandalism at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on March 30, reported Live Law.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla were informed that the Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining the CM's security, after which the court has sought a sealed cover report.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party moved the Delhi High Court seeking a special probe into the case of vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, reported news agency ANI.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an independent criminal probe into the incident.

The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He said Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has also been invoked.

Earlier, the Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal had accused BJP for attack over his house. he had said, "They came to my house, climbed the walls. My elderly parents were there. We weren't there at home. Does anybody have the right to do this to your house?"

Manish Sisodia had also alleged that the BJP youth wing activists damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barricades at the chief minister's residence in the presence of Delhi Police personnel. They allegedly threw paint on the main gate of the residence.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:01 PM IST