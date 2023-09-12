Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Centre On Cancellation Of Indian-Origin Professor’s OCI Card

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to centre on a plea filed by Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, challenging the government’s decision to cancel his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

According to the Bar and Bench report, the court directed the government to submit its response within four weeks and scheduled the case for hearing in November.

Swain's OCI card has now been revoked a second time. The Delhi High Court had overturned the government's ruling following the initial cancellation (which was completed in February).

'Anti-India' actions

The Union government once more revoked Swain's OCI card on July 30. According to his appeal, the government makes no mention of any particular incidents or utterances while claiming that Swain has engaged in "anti-India" actions.

In addition, he claims that as an academic, he should not be persecuted for holding opinions that differ from those of the ruling elite.

According to Swain's appeal, he has been unable to see his ailing mother for the past three years since she resides in India. "The Petitioner, who is the sole son, hasn't visited India in the previous three years. Therefore, it is extremely important for him to go to India and take care of his ill mother, according to Swain's petition.

