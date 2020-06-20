Delhi Health Minister shifted to private hospital

New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday shifted to the ICU ward of Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy. The 55-year-old AAP leader's health took a hit after he was detected with pne­u­monia, two days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Minister was shifted to the Max Hospital from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after his condition worsened. "Satyendar Jain's CT scan report showed that pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today," CM Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the advice of doctors will be followed.

5-day institutional

quarantine must

No COVID-19 patient must be allowed to undergo home isolation before mandatory five-day institutional quarantine, Delhi LG Anil Baijal said in an order, prompting a sharp response from the Delhi govt, which has been grappling with a crisis of hospital beds.