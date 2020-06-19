Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested for COVID-19, put on oxygen support after his lung infection increases

The Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for COVID-19, has now been put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, officials from Delhi Health Minister's office told news agency ANI.
After the news broke, many extended best wishes to the Delhi Health Minister for his fast recovery.
Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: "Praying for the speedy recovery of Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection."
On Wednesday, Jain had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.
On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Jain was brought to the RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he had tested negative. His test was repeated on Wednesday as he was still running fever and showing symptoms of infection in which he tested positive for COVID-19.