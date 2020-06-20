Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy, condition stable: Sources

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said.

The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, they said.

Jain was shifted to the ICU of Max hospital in Delhi from a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated.

"Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been administered plasma therapy. His condition is now stable," a source said.