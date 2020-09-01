Delhi HC frees Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Devangana Kalita in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots case. The order was pronounced by a single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait after it was reserved last month, reported Bar&Bench.

Kalita had argued that there was no evidence to show her participation in rioting or violence and that she was only protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the report stated.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court had dismissed her bail application on August 28. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the statements of protected witnesses in the case reflected the role of many accused including Devangana Kalita in planning the activities at the anti-CAA protest sites as part of a "conspiracy" which led to the riots.

"The accused had planned and done chakka-jam resulting in riots as part of the plan. The statements clearly point out the role of the accused Devangana (Kalita) as also other co-accused persons and various actions taken by them in pursuance of the conspiracy."

"Considering the statement of such witnesses regarding the role of the accused Devangana and other accused persons whose conduct is also highlighted by various statements, I have no hesitation to hold that there are reasonable grounds for believing that accusation against accused are prima facie true," the judge said in his order.

