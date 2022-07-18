Delhi HC rejects plea to stop SpiceJet operations over recent glitches

File

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to stop the operation of SpiceJet airline for allegedly flying its aircraft in breach of professional and safety obligations.

The court cannot stay the operation of an airline on the basis of a PIL and press reports, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said while dealing with the petition by lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, stated that the law provided a "robust mechanism" for the aviation industry and recorded the DGCA's stand that it has already initiated action and issued show cause notices in relation to incidents mentioned in the present case.

In the recent past, the petitioner alleged, there have been instances concerning the "landing" of SpiceJet aircrafts, its aircraft taking off without passengers' baggage and employees not being paid.

The court said the "DGCA is very much working" and there is no reason to grant the relief sought by the petitioner.

"The court cannot stop a particular airline to operate in the country based on averments in a PIL and press clippings," it said.

DGCA says 30 incidents of techical mishaps take place on average

Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that, on average, 30 incidents a day take place, but these hardly have any safety implications.

Most of them have no safety implications. On the contrary, they are sine qua non of a robust safety management system,” said the DGCA official.

The comments assume significance on the back of similar incidents reported in the recent past on SpiceJet which have resulted in a lot of hue and cry. On a SpiceJet flight on July 5, a SpiceJet aircraft returned back to Patna after take-off and suffered a bird hit.

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh recently, in an exclusive interview with ANI said, “SpiceJet is running a safe airline for 15 years. The kind of incidents being talked about are trivial and happen on a daily basis in airlines. On average, 30 such incidents happen in airlines every day,” Singh said.