Delhi HC directs Centre to look into man's complaint claiming deceased wife's photo circulating as Hathras victim

The court also issued notice to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies, Twitter, Facebook and Google on the plea seeking their responses, and listed the matter for further hearing on November 9.

During the hearing, the man told the court that the photograph of his deceased wife is being circulated on various social media platforms wrongly depicting her as the victim of the unfortunate incident of rape and murder of a young girl at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

His counsel submitted that even otherwise, revelation of the identity of the rape victim is an offence under the Indian Penal Code, though in the present matter image of a wrong person is in circulation.

The counsel for Twitter agreed that the man can make a complaint to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and once the information regarding the offending URLs is forwarded to it through the proper channel referring to this court order, the same would be blocked and removed from its platform.

The counsel for Google also made similar submission and said it was merely a search engine and once the information regarding the URLs of the offending content is forwarded to it, it will be deleted or blocked.